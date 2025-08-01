Real Madrid and Liverpool given boost as suitor drops interest in defender

The tug of war between Real Madrid and Liverpool for defender Ibrahima Konate has already begun, and not long after Los Blancos won the battle for Trent Alexander-Arnold. However that tug of war just got a little less complicated.

Konate has so far turned down all of Liverpool’s attempts to renew his contract, which expires next summer. Determined not to see him follow Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool are seemingly set to go big in their attempts to keep the Frenchman. If he does not agree to a new deal, the word is that he will be on the transfer market with a €50m price tag towards the end of the window.

Bayern Munich to end interest in Konate

According to Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, Bayern Munich are not likely to move for Konate. They will only seek a defender if Kim Min-Jae moves on this summer, and Falk explains that this does not look like happening any time soon. There is no serious offer on the table for him, and they expect him to stay. This obviously makes life easier for Real Madrid, as there is no prospect of Bayern spending big on Konate this summer, and swiping him from their grasps. Liverpool lose a potential buyer, but also it is one less option for Konate to consider in case of leaving the club.

Real Madrid stance on Konate

Real Madrid feel they are in pole position for Konate. They will only consider a move for the Frenchman this summer if a deal can be done for €20-25m. Not only that, the word from Madrid is that Konate is only interested in a move to the Bernabeu, and thus they feel all the cards are in their favour. Liverpool will certainly be feeling the pressure to resolve his future as swiftly as possible.