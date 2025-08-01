Following an accusation presented by one of the victims in the legal case against Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, the public prosecutor have now submitted their case against the 22-year-old. They have requested that Asencio be jailed for 2.5 years.

Asencio is one of four former Real Madrid academy players accused of crimes against intimacy and distribution of child pornography. Three others, Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia, participated in sexual intercourse, but allegedly recorded the incident without permission of the two girls involved (16 and 18). Asencio, Ruiz, Rodriguez and Garcia are accused of sharing the content with third parties.

Public prosecutor requests 2.5-year sentence for Asencio

According to Cadena SER (via Marca), the public prosecutor in the case has requested a 2.5-year sentence for Asencio for crimes against intimacy. In contrast to the prosecution led by the victims, they have not included the charge of distribution of child pornography for Asencio, but have done so for the other three. They allege that Asencio requested the video to show it to a friend, after which he immediately deleted it, and that this must not go unpunished.

Victim has requested four-year sentence

The prosecution by the victims has included the charge of distribution of child pornography, and their request has been for a sentence of four years. It has been reported that Asencio has reached a settlement with the victims, but that is thus far unconfirmed. The public prosecution intend to pursue the case in court.

Asencio denies wrongdoing

Asencio has addressed the incident in public, denying any wrongdoing, and has reminded that he is innocent until proven guilty. He also went on to say that his conscience was clear on the matter, and reiterate his respect for the sexual privacy of women. The case is set to run on for some time yet.