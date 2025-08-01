PSG and ex-Real Madrid star accused of alleged sexual assault

This article contains details of an alleged sexual assault.

Former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter star Achraf Hakimi has been accused of sexual assault by the public prosecutor in the French town of Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back has denied any wrongdoing.

Hakimi, 26, has been under investigation for an incident in 2023, as described by Le Parisien, and then recounted by Marca. The then 24-year-old woman went to the Morocco international’s house, but was alleges that he began to touch her and kiss her without her consent, moving from her mouth to her breasts without her consent.

The woman in question asked Hakimi to stop, but he continued to touch her, and had her locked in a hig, before she managed to push him off with her foot, and fled the scene.

Achraf Hakimi’s version of events

Hakimi has denied all wrongdoing, and claims that he was being targeted by the victim for money.

“The truth is, when you’re successful and things are going well, you become an easy target for some people, and that’s taught me that you can’t trust many people around you.”

“They wanted to blackmail me, so we filed a complaint, and it’s going well. The justice system has handled things pretty well,” he noted, with his lawyers having filed a case for attempted extorsion, which is still ongoing.

Hakimi divorce was a result of ongoing case

After the case went public, Hakimi’s then wife Hiba Abouk announced their separation. The actress and mother of his two children filed for divorce shortly after, citing the case as the central reason for their parting.

“I have always been and will always be on the side of the victims,” she noted, bearing in mind Hakimi, according to the testimony of the alleged victim, had been speaking to her for around a month. Abouk also espoused her faith in the French justice system to resolve the matter fairly.