La Liga confirm Real Madrid v Osasuna fixture will not be moved

Real Madrid have received final confirmation over when their 2025/26 La Liga season will start at home to Osasuna.

Los Blancos saw their 2024/25 campaign extended by their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup as Xabi Alonso’s side reached the semi finals.

However, that triggered a serious knock-on effect to their preseason campaign, with La Liga showing little sympathy for their situation.

Alonso’s squad are due to return for preseason training in the coming days, ahead of their first match of the 2025/26 campaign set for August 19th as they play host Osasuna at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

That start date has caused controversy, with Real Madrid twice requesting to push it back in order to allow their players to have extra preparation on the back of a busy summer.

However, that request was swiftly denied, with official confirmation coming from La Liga president Javier Tebas an he explained the decision-making behind the rejection.

“It’s a decision that does not correspond to La Liga, we have made it clear it must not be changed. PSG does not change the date for their first match in Ligue 1 or Chelsea in the Premier League. Real Madrid want to have 21 days of preparation, they will have 20. I don’t think they will lose the game they are going to have with Osasuna because of one day,” as per Mundo Deportivo,

La Liga confirm Real Madrid v Osasuna date

Despite Tebas’ comments, Real Madrid requested an independent ruling which has upheld La Liga’s decision.

“The players’ vacation period has been fully respected. Real Madrid played the semi final of the Club World Cup on July 9, and the players returned to Spain the following day, beginning their rest period the following day on July 11,” the judge’s statement confirmed via Marca.

“It’s clear the 21 consecutive days established in Article 10.1 of the Collective Agreement for professional football activities are being met and respected.”

Real Madrid have 48 hours to appeal to the National Second Instance Committee with Alonso’s team having 15 days of preseason.