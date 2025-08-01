Lamine Yamal looks all set for another sensational season at Barcelona after igniting his preseason campaign.

The Spain international, now turned 18, has been handed the iconic No.10 shirt for the 2025/26 season as a show of his status in Hansi Flick’s side.

As part of Barcelona’s 7-3 win over Seoul FC in the South Korean capital, Lamine Yamal lashed home two goals, to get off the mark this summer.

His crucial role in Barcelona’s La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup treble in 2024/25 has put him in the reckoning to become the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner later this year.

As his stock continues to rocket, and he takes over the No.10, comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi are inevitable, particularly regarding where their respective levels at 17 and 18.

Joan Laporta makes Lionel Messi point on Lamine Yamal

Club president Joan Laporta spearheaded contract extension talks with Lamine Yamal at the start of the year with a renewal eventually agreed until 2031.

However, Laporta is keen to keep his rise in context, particularly up against an all-time great like Messi.

“Lamine is Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi was Lionel Messi. Messi has been the best player in the world, and Lamine, I think in the current moment, is the best in the world. But, we will have to see,” he told an interview with CNN.

“Lamine has a lot of personality, just like Messi did in his early days. Of course, Messi won everything. For me, he’s probably the greatest player of all time.

“He’s the kind of player of which there are very few, because he’s a genius and performing at the highest level.”

“The world goes on and new geniuses emerge, and the new geniuses today are players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha, all very talented players in the world of football.”

Lamine Yamal ended the 2024/25 season with 18 goals scored and 21 assists across all competitions.