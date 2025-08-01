Barcelona star Gavi has light the El Clasico touch paper ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season start this month.

La Blaugrana stormed to a trophy treble in 2024/25 as Hansi Flick landed the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles in his debut campaign.

Barcelona’s success was underlined by their tight grip in clashes with Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti ended the season without a trophy.

Ancelotti’s May exit was swiftly followed by the return of Xabi Alonso to Madrid but the former midfielder bowed out in the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals.

Barcelona won home and away against Real Madrid in league action last season with a spectacular 4-0 win in the Spanish capital and a 4-3 home victory in May.

Those results came alongside beating Ancelotti in the Copa del Rey and Super Cup finals with respective score lines of 3-2 and 5-2.

Gavi on why Real Madrid are ‘worried’ about Barcelona

Gavi has frequently been a thorn in Real Madrid’s side, and he admitted the psychological barrier was key in 2024/25, but a revival is on the cards.

“Of course they were worried. It was four wins out of four games, and that’s never happened before,” as per Diario AS.

“It’s understandable they are worried. In the end, we were spectacular last season and they didn’t win anything.

“This year they’ve reinforced themselves with some very good players, to be honest, but we’ll see what they’ll do this season. They have a great team, but we have to be ourselves, and that’s it.”

Barcelona head to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first El Clasico of the 2025/26 season on October 26 with the reverse fixture scheduled for May 10 back in Catalonia.

That second match lands in Game Week 35, and could be a title decider between the two arch rivals, plus the potential to meet in both cup competitions at the start of 2026.