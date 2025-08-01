Galatasaray make sensational demand to end Alvaro Morata loan deal

Spain captain Alvaro Morata remains in transfer limbo at Galatasaray as he pushes to join Serie A side Como.

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating 12 months following a superb 2024 where he led Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

Following that tournament success, Morata opted to move on from Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan ahead of the 2024/25 season, a decision he later admitted regret over making.

After struggling to gain a regular starting spot at the San Siro, he was loaned to Galatasaray mid-season, and won the Turkish title.

However, Galatasaray have other plans for the 2025/26 campaign, with the club now agreeing a permanent deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Morata remains out in the cold as former Spain teammate Cesc Fabregas looks to bring to Como.

Morata faces Galatasaray battle to secure Como move

AC Milan and Como have reportedly agreed a deal to share his wages for the 2025/26 season as Morata looks to stay in the reckoning for a World Cup spot next summer.

“The agreement with Alvaro Morata is ready. He’s agreed terms, and we’ve reached an agreement with AC Milan. We’re waiting for Galatasaray to speak with Milan, we did our work,” stated Como president Mirwan Suwarso.

However, with his loan at Galatasaray running until the end of 2025, the situation has become complicated as Okan Buruk’s side are demanding €8m to release him.

Galatasaray paid an initial €6m loan fee in January, and they want that back, plus €2m based on wages already paid to Morata via Marca.

AC Milan have quoted Como a purchase clause of €10m for next summer, but that is not due until June 2026, meaning the Italian giants will have to pay Galatasaray’s demands to keep the agreement on track as the saga threatens to derail Morata’s plans for the new season.