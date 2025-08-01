Barcelona have taken six youngsters from Barca Atletic or their under-19 side on their preseason tour, as Hansi Flick looks to channel more talent in the pipeline to the senior squad. However with competition for places at the club increasingly fierce, the ability to add young talent to his squad is increasingly limited.

The promise of those opportunities is key to ensuring some of the game’s most promising talents stick around – at least that is the case for Guille Fernandez. The 17-year-old creative midfielder is highly regarded at La Masia, but Sport say that he is not guaranteed to remain at the club this summer.

Barcelona are priority for Guille Fernandez

Fernandez is keen to continue at the club, but wants to ensure that he has the necessary room to grow. Given 15 minutes of action against FC Seoul, alongside cousin Toni Fernandez, he will sit down with agent Jorge Mendes to assess his situation, and his potential route forward, before making a decision on his future. That will involve sitting down with the club to hear out their plans for him. If there is no clear plan to give him chances, then Fernandez and Mendes will seek an exit either on loan or on a permanent deal.

European giants looking into Fernandez future

Mendes already has a number of concrete proposals on the table for Fernandez, and interest from some Europe’s biggest clubs. Neither of Porto or Borussia Dortmund have made an offer, but both are interested, and have strong histories of developing emerging talent before players make the jump to the very top of the game.

Toni Fernández is making things tricky for Flick. Despite Bardghji's arrival, the 17-year-old impressed in the Seoul friendly with daring play, precision, and a 100% passing accuracy. He's determined to secure a permanent spot in the first team. @MariaTikas pic.twitter.com/abO4awTuFi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 1, 2025

Manchester City have also been linked with Fernandez in the past, as have Dortmund’s biggest rivals Bayern Munich. The Spain under-19 international is under contract until 2027, but only penned that deal on the promise of a clear progression to the first-team, which with an array of options in central midfield already, looks a tough ask of Flick and Director of Football Deco.