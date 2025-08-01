Barcelona star on transfer window – ‘We’ve signed better than Real Madrid’

Barcelona have only brought in two players this summer – three including Barca Atletic starlet Roony Bardghji – but playmaker Dani Olmo believes they have done a better job so far than their arch rivals. Real Madrid have spent big this summer, with their four signings amounting to €167.5m thus far.

The Blaugrana are once again sweating on their salary limit to register players, but in theory will begin the new season with Marcus Rashford among their attacking options and Joan Garcia in goal. Speaking to Cadena Cope, Dani Olmo gave a positive assessment of their business.

“Madrid is also going to want to have the best, so in that sense it’s very good. We’ve also strengthened, and even better, I’d say.”

“In the end, all teams make changes in the summer, in the winter, in the transfer markets. In that sense, we don’t mind if they sign or add players; in the end, we have to focus on what’s ours,” Olmo remarked on a big summer for Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona business this summer

Barcelona have spent €25m on Garcia this summer, and brought in Rashford on loan from Manchester United. The English forward is believed to be costing the Blaugrana €14m gross in salary, but those are the only additions to Hansi Flick’s squad. The exits of Pau Victor, Alex Valle and Pablo Torre mean Barcelona have spent a net €2m.

Real Madrid spend big to regain La Liga title

Meanwhile that €167.5m is composed of four players for Real Madrid: Alvaro Carreras (€50m), Dean Huijsen (€60m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (€10m). Franco Mastantuono will arrive on the 14th of August for €45m, although some reports put the total cost at €63m including taxes. Xabi Alonso will have a new-look backline at his disposal. Los Blancos have only brought in a €2m fee for Alvaro Rodriguez, equating to a net spend of €165.5m.

Atletico Madrid the most active

Atletico Madrid have spent big for a second summer in a row, with eight additions including Clement Lenglet and Juan Musso’s loan moves being made permanent. Their total spend is €153m, but having sold Samuel Lino, Santiago Mourino, Rodrigo Riquelme, Angel Correa and completed a deal for Arthur Vermeeren for €68m, their net spend €85m.