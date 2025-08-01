Barcelona receive enquiry for young defender from Ligue 1 side

As August rolls around, Barcelona are once again looking to free up some space in their salary limit in order to register new signings. With just over two weeks before La Liga begins for the Blaugrana, new additions Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia remain unregistered.

Barcelona are optimistic about their ability to register all of their additions, including Barca Atletic forward Roony Bardghji, before their first game against RCD Mallorca. However it would be reasonable if there were doubts about that prospect based on the recent history of transfer business at the Blaugrana.

It means that more departures are on the horizon for Barcelona if they can make them happen. One of the primary candidates to leave is Hector Fort.

Paris enquire about Hector Fort

According to L’Equipe, via MD, Paris FC have enquired about the 18-year-old defender and a potential move. That said, they are trying to close a deal for Real Sociedad’s Hamari Traore first, and will only turn their attentions to Fort if that deal does not go through.

Barcelona open to Fort exit

There was little suggestion of Fort leaving in recent weeks, but given their salary limit situation, this week it was reported that Barcelona were keen on an exit for Fort. Rather than a loan deal, the Blaugrana were more keen on a sale. It is also worth noting that Fort got on the wrong side of Hansi Flick more often than the right side this season, and is unlikely to have many more opportunities this coming season.

Barcelona are very happy with the Asian tour for various aspects. Despite the initial stumbles, the club evaluate this pre-season very positively, especially since the club's brand is continuously rising in the Asian continent. Barça don't rule out repeating it next season.… pic.twitter.com/G2yrRjigru — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 1, 2025

The Catalan giants have Jules Kounde in place as their starting right-back, while Eric Garcia’s form late last season appears to have convinced Flick that the ex-Manchester City man should be his alternative. Fort, so far, has maintained his desire to fight for opportunities at Camp Nou.