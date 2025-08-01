Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has hinted that the coming season could see an alteration to the Blaugrana’s much discussed high defensive line last year. The Catalan giants pressed high all season, with the defensive line at times close to halfway, and was heavily criticised before it helped Hansi Flick win a domestic treble in his first season in Spain.

Initially the high offensive line was called naive and vulnerable, but victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid changed the narrative somewhat. In the second half of the season, Barcelona were less dedicated to pushing quite as high, but it was still a central tenet of their game.

A tactical adjustment for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona?

However Cubarsi has suggested that there be some changes to Barcelona’s pressing system this season.

“He has told us that we should be ourselves, and that we trust each other, and that we have to impose a different pace,” Cubarsi revealed to TV3.

Meanwhile regarding Barcelona’s approach for the 2025-26 season, Cubarsi explained that FLick again required his side to ‘press high for 90 minutes.’ That could come with caveats though.

“It may not be as exaggerated as last year, but we will follow the same style.”

Cubarsi on new signing Joan Garcia

Cubarsi also went on to opine on the captaincy debate at the club. That centres around Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Cubarsi also had a positive assessment on his potential replacement in goal, Joan Garcia.

“We were both part of the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games, we have points in common, we are from the village. We have an affinity in that regard, he is a spectacular guy and I like him a lot.”

Should Flick change his approach?

Barcelona managed to outfox the majority of opposition last season, but their rivals will have had a summer to continue working out potential vulnerabilities in their high line. Flick was adamant last season the issues more often lay in their pressing further up the pitch when it was exposed. The German coach will have to work out whether to plan for more imperfections this season, and perhaps more space to attack into, or if plan A simply needs more polishing.