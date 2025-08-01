Atletico Madrid target Serie A star to ease Julian Alvarez focus

Atletico Madrid are expected to keep on spending in the final weeks of the transfer window ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Diego Simeone has splashed the cash this summer as he looks to build a genuine challenge to Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2025/26.

Los Rojiblancos finished third in La Liga last season – the eighth time they have ended up behind the El Clasico pair under Simeone’s leadership -with captain Koke calling on the revamped squad to change that in 2026.

Atletico Madrid break €150m mark in summer spending

Simeone has already spent an estimated €159m on nine new faces this summer, but he is also starting to recoup funds via sales, with Samuel Lino completing a €22m move to Flamengo.

The club have also exercised their buy back clause on Santiago Mourino and then immediately sold him on to Villarreal for a profit.

Amongst the new arrivals in Madrid, two players have broken the €30m mark, as Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso refresh Simeone’s midfield.

However, the club may need to dig deep again before the end of August, with reports from Diario AS claiming Simeone wants to bring in Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Giacomo Raspadori to Atletico Madrid transfer latest

Italy international Raspadori has been a consistent performer in Naples following his permanent switch from Sassuolo in 2023.

12 goals across two seasons, as a flexible forward option, has convinced Simeone he can be an alternate for top scorer Julian Alvarez in the Spanish capital.

However, with a contract in Naples until 2028, securing an exit will not be straightforward with his current side quoting an asking price of €30m plus €5m bonus.

Atletico Madrid have made initial enquiries on a possible deal, but they are aiming for €25+5m at this stage, as they remain on the trail of Stuttgart attacker Enzo Millot who could be available for €20m.