Atletico Madrid have already signed eight players this summer to the tune of €153m, but their business is not yet done. Los Rojiblancos have been heavily linked with Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot, but the deal is dragging on.

Millot, 23, reportedly has a €20m release clause, and has been identified as the man to give Los Colchoneros an incisive touch in the final third. In order for Atletico to fund the deal though, both Samuel Lino and Thomas Lemar were required to exit the club. Those deals have both been confirmed this week.

🚨🇫🇷 JUST IN: Regarding Enzo Millot to Atlético Madrid, there is still no 100% agreement between the parties. They are still negotiating. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/ISP5jEepMC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 1, 2025

Atletico Madrid remain in negotiations for Millot

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Atletico remain in talks for Millot, but reports have also emerged explaining that Atletico have enquired about Giacomo Raspadori. The Napoli forward would be more expensive, but has been posited as an alternative.

Stuttgart believe Atletico have competition

From Stuttgart’s point of view, they have already taken his departure as a given due to his low release clause. Millot was excused from training last weekend in order to complete talks with Atletico, but the fact that the deal was not finalised was met with by surprise in Germany, reports Christian Falk on Bayern Insider. The German club now believe that Atletico are battling competition for Millot, and that he has other offers on the table, potentially from Premier League clubs.