WATCH: All goals and match report as Barcelona put seven past FC Seoul

FC Seoul 3-7 Barcelona

Barcelona were comfortable in victory against FC Seoul, which looked familiar from last season in style, although Hansi Flick will no doubt want a tighter defence going into the season.

Welcomed by 62,458 fans in South Korea’s capital, and put on show starting from the very opening minutes against FC Seoul. Starting with a strong team from the off, one that could very well have started a big match, Hansi Flick’s side were intense in their pressure, and moved the ball swiftly in the opening 20 minutes.

Lewandowski | Barcelona 1-0 FC Seoulpic.twitter.com/yVEzzjNYhL — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) July 31, 2025

Just seven minutes in, a move from the left finished at the boots of Lamine Yamal, whose shot found the inside of the post via the gloves of Kang Hyeon-Mu, and Robert Lewandowski was on hand to convert into an empty net. Eight minutes later, Lamine Yamal picked up a loose ball from his own pass and fired into the corner, although Kang may lament his soft hands.

⚽️ El gol 😎 Lamine Yamal hace el segundo del Barça en Seoul 📹 @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/Hr00h2graM — MARCA (@marca) July 31, 2025

Barcelona could have had one or two more had Dani Olmo been a little sharper with his touch in the box, wasting an excellent pass inside from Jules Kounde. As the initial flash of intensity subsided, Seoul grew into the game a little more, getting in behind Alejandro Balde at times.

💥 Cho Young-wook puts soul back in Seoul! The hosts have a goal back against Barcelona ✨ GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | pic.twitter.com/44XhiuiOB7 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 31, 2025

Had VAR been in place, it would have ruled out Seoul’s opener through Cho Young-Wook, as the slide-rule pass found him offside behind Ronald Araujo’s trap, but it was Lamine Yamal who gave the ball away deep in his own half.

😮 Este golazo del Seoul nos ha dejado con la boca abierta 💥 Segundo del conjunto coreano, que empata el encuentro tras haberse puesto 0-2 el Barça 📹 @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/erGy8grTJq — MARCA (@marca) July 31, 2025

On the stroke of half-time, Seoul surprised Barcelona with an excellent equaliser from centre-back Yazan Al-Arab, who was slipped through after a backheel beat the Barcelona midfielder. He finished like a forward, giving Joan Garcia no chance on either goal.

Lamine Yamal doesn't make any sense pic.twitter.com/p1D8B6G50D — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2025

No shrinking violet, Olmo and Lamine Yamal were far sharper just moments later. The former slipped Barcelona’s new number 10 in behind, and he cut back onto his left to fire into the top corner, and give Barcelona a 3-2 lead going into the break.

This season, Hansi Flick wants to give Eric García a bigger role both in the team and in the dressing room. He plans to build on the good form Eric showed in the second half of last season and give him even more importance. @scapde_45 pic.twitter.com/laYEjANXYY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2025

Barcelona second string clinical

Flick changed the entire XI at half-time, throwing in a much more second string side that included youngsters Hector Fort, Jofre Torrents and Roony Bardghji, as well as new loanee Marcus Rashford. The game entered something of a lull for the opening 20 minutes of the second period, that was broken up by Andreas Christensen’s brilliant strike from 30 yards.

Bardghji had played a role in Christensen’s strike, but his blushes were saved by Wojciech Szczesny when a backpass slipped in a Seoul forward, only to be saved by Szczesny.

😯 ¡Pero qué golazo se acaba de inventar Christensen! El danés se reivindica con un zapatazo directo a la red 📹 @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/NzmwSST0vc — MARCA (@marca) July 31, 2025

In the 74th minute, the game began to open up again though, with Barcelona breaking forward, and Torrents finding Ferran Torres in behind. He checked back past the defender and finished calmly at the near post.

Ice in the veins. Mamba in the heart. pic.twitter.com/RCftZimKCM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2025

Just two minutes later, Gavi was found in the box, and after turning neatly past his marker, fired low into the corner, which Cho Cheol Won could not stop with two hands. Teenagers Toni Fernandez and Guille Fernandez were sent on thereafter, and nearly linked up for an excellent fifth, but it was Torres would find it.

💪 The Seoul faithful roar after a 3rd goal against European giants FC Barcelona. Jung Han-min keeping his cool 😎 GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | pic.twitter.com/Hmym6fLoN5 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 31, 2025

Rashford moved inside, and his deflected past was finished first-time into the corner, making it two goals from two chances for the ex-Manchester City man. Three minutes before, Seoul had broken through Barcelona’s press, and with space to run into, Jung Han-Min found the corner one-on-one with Szczesny from the right side.

💥 ¡Doblete de Ferran y SÉPTIMO del Barça en Seoul! 📹 @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/22tmw4iZg3 — MARCA (@marca) July 31, 2025

Overall picture for Hansi Flick

Barcelona were ruthless in front of goal, and had little trouble in finding space or creating chances. That very much will please Flick, who made a balance of possession and vertical moves part of their identity last season. The three goals conceded speak to the fact that the press looked good in parts, and less so in others. The German coach will have to work out how much of that is fitness-related. Find our player ratings for individual assessments.