Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid contract delay deliberate

Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior had agreed to a new deal that would have kept the Brazilian at the club long-term, but after the demands changed on the player’s end, the two parties are no longer in conversations. With two years remaining on his deal, it has spiked speculation on his future.

Vinicius was the subject of rather public interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, with figures of a €300m transfer fee and a €1b contract for the player being thrown around. In February this year, Vinicius reportedly met with Saudi Arabia to hear out their offer. Yet it all seemed to have settled down when in March reports emerged that Real Madrid and Vinicius had agreed terms on a new deal.

Vinicius wants Real Madrid stay

Despite the game of cat and mouse, Vinicius is keen to remain at Real Madrid, say Diario AS. Their information is that the Brazilian is not contemplating leaving Los Blancos, and while he is not in any hurry to negotiate a new deal, his intention is eventually to sign a new contract. He is awaiting a call from the club to resume negotiations, after his representatives made it clear he feels that he should earn the same as Mbappe, something Los Blancos are not willing to budge on.

Contract talks may not resume until 2026

Meanwhile it was floated that it could be as late as 2026 when Real Madrid and Vinicius return to the negotiating table. From Vinicius’ point of view, the delay might be in part deliberate. The Brazil star is coming off the back of his worst season in three or four campaigns, and as such, his negotiating position has been weakened. The first four months of next season may will improve his standing.

Could Real Madrid decide to go in a different direction?

The information from AS is that Real Madrid are also keen to keep him, feeling that there is not another player on the market like him. That is despite talk in recent weeks that President Florentino Perez is open to Vinicius’ exit if he will not sign a new deal, and would try to bring in Erling Haaland. These reports may well be a form of applying pressure to Vinicius, but Los Blancos have shown in the past they are willing to be ruthless with stars.