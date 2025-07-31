Saul Niguez says the quiet parts out loud about Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid

New Flamengo signing Saul Niguez has brought to an end 17 years at Atletico Madrid, the club he came through at, and spent his entire career with, excepting three loan spells with Rayo Vallecano, Chelsea and Sevilla. After terminating his deal with Atletico, the 30-year-old is starting afresh in Brazil.

However he did not leave without some honest reflections on his time at Atletico. Initially emerging as the great hope for Atletico in midfield, recent years have soured his career in the Spanish capital somewhat, with his sizable salary proving problematic for Los Rojiblancos.

Relationship with Diego Simeone

Certainly during the latter half of his career, there was plenty of talk of a rift between Saul and manager Diego Simeone. The former was unhappy with being played out of what he felt was his best position, while Simeone was felt justified in not giving him the reins. Yet El Cholo came out in a good light in an interview with Cadena Cope.

“My relationship with Simeone had its ups and downs, but he was always direct, not fake like some others at the club. He may have been a little more distant as a coach, but everything he said to me was always to my face. In my last conversation with him at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, he told me he wasn’t counting on me for the following season. I think it was a very good conversation because in the end, people thought I was going to complain about anything, but in the end, it was the opposite.”

‘Fewer and fewer excuses’ at Atletico Madrid

It has been a second summer of big spending at the Metropolitano, with six new faces arriving at Atletico, so far for a total of €153m excluding variables, after a €190m spending spree last summer. A number of Atletico players have declared that they are aiming for titles this season, and Saul said there is little excuse not to do so.

“They have fewer and fewer excuses. Last year they spent €200m, and this year they’ve paid another €200m. Now the reality is different. They’re already spending the same as other clubs, and they have to compete for everything. Last year wasn’t as bad as some people make it out to be. It was a year they came close to winning and didn’t. As long as Cholo’s message continues to resonate with the players, I think he’s got a long way to go.”

Joao Felix issue is work-rate

Of course Atletico Madrid’s biggest ever outlay was on Joao Felix, and after the €129m outlay on the Portuguese talent, the pandemic hit, and a period of austerity followed. Initially Simeone was blamed by a section of the media for not getting the best out of him, but the narrative has shifted the responsibility to Felix himself. Saul as good as confirmed his work ethic was right to frustrate Simeone.

“Joao has all the qualities to be an incredible player, but no matter how good you are, if you don’t work, it’s worthless… I heard a phrase from Paco Jemez that said that talent without work is nothing… Many of us have tried to help Joao, but if you don’t want to…”

This summer Felix completed his fourth move in the space of two years, after spells at Barcelona, AC Milan, Chelsea and Al-Nassr. The latter two moves totalled €82m in fees too, but at 25, has started just 43 times in the last two seasons, losing his spot at all three European teams.

Saul also explained in his interview that the ‘personal stuff’ that got in the way of his move to Trabzonspor was down to finally reasons, citing the fact that he would’ve gone alone to Turkiye. His wife is pregnant and the adaptation to Rio de Janeiro was deemed easier for his family due to the food, language and climate.