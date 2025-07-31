In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation in regards to the future of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid. It comes amid reports that the two parties have halted talks over a new contract for the 24-year-old, who is now into the last two years of his current deal.

The last 12 months have not been easy for Vinicius, who has struggled to perform at his best level on a consistent basis. And with Kylian Mbappe having overtaken him in terms of prominence, it has even been reported that Real Madrid would consider a sale this summer.

However, Vinicius has publicly made it clear that he has no plans to leave Real Madrid, revealing to GQ Spain (via Diario AS) that he wants to continue winning trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Playing at this level, for the biggest club in the world and for my national team, still feels like a dream. I know that my path inspires others, especially the children who come from where I come from. And knowing that my story can motivate someone to pursue their own dreams means everything to me. Representing my team, my country and my family on the biggest stages is something I will never take for granted.

“I have already achieved a lot, but my dreams are far from over. I want to win more trophies with my club, win the most important competitions with the national team and continue to inspire the next generation to believe in themselves. My biggest dream is to leave a legacy that goes beyond football, especially with all the work I am doing through my foundation to improve the education system in Brazil.”

It would be a surprise to see Vinicius leave Real Madrid

While it is understandable that some Real Madrid officials have not been best pleased with Vinicius in recent months, it would be a very big surprise if a new contract wasn’t agreed in the coming months.