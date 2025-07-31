Real Madrid have a set plan for the majority of their Castilla products, but it appears Diego Aguado is the exception to the rule. Despite interest in Aguado from abroad, Los Blancos are not considering an exit for him.

The 18-year-old defender, who made his debut with the senior side earlier this year in the Copa del Rey, can play at both left-back and centre-back. He has been the subject of multiple offers from German giants Borussia Dortmund this summer, which have been turned down.

Real Madrid keen to hold onto Aguado

Dortmund offered at least €6m for Aguado, similar to what they received for the likes of Nico Paz in his move to Como, or Takefusa Kubo in his switch to Real Sociedad, but Los Blancos have remained firm. Marca say that Real Madrid have no intention of letting him go, as they believe Aguado has a long-term projection for the first team, and will be a central part of their Castilla side this season. Aguado recently penned a new deal until 2029, and already in spring was projected to be part of the Club World Cup squad.

Under Xabi Alonso’s observation

With the arrival of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos are expected to hand more opportunities to emerging talent, and the Basque manager has also taken an interest in his progress. Aguado was part of the squad that traveled to the USA for the Club World Cup, with his versatility proving useful for Alonso.

First-team prospects for Real Madrid

The progress of Gonzalo Garcia Torres this summer will give fresh hope to prospects at La Fabrica, and Aguado seems to be one of the next in line. Highly rated right-back Jesus Fortea and central defender Joan Martinez are also tipped for big careers. The latter was on Real Madrid’s preseason tour last summer, and will spend this year getting back up to speed after a cruciate ligament injury.