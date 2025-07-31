Real Madrid starlet rejects loan with battle on the horizon

Carlo Ancelotti’s reluctance to use Endrick Felipe last season meant that Real Madrid did not have an out and out striker to play alongside Kylian Mbappe on big occasions last season. Under Xabi Alonso, that looks set to change, at least based on the Club World Cup.

In the USA, Castilla forward Gonzalo Garcia Torres won a place in the starting line-up and scored four goals on his way to the semi-finals, finishing the tournament as top scorer. Real Madrid intend to give him a new deal, and it appears that he will remain in the senior side next season. Getafe are keen on signing Garcia, and will wait until the end of the transfer market in case he is available say Cadena SER, but the idea is for him to continue.

Endrick has no plans to leave Real Madrid

Meanwhile the same outlet explain that despite the plans with Garcia, Endrick has no intention of leaving the club. The Brazilian teenager is not keen on the idea of a loan, in spite of Ancelotti’s desire to see him play regularly in order to make the 2026 World Cup squad for Brazil.

His intention is to show Alonso that he intends to fight for his spot, and he has told his agents to halt any talks with other clubs until he speaks to the new manager about his future.

Recovery from muscle injury

Endrick suffered a muscle tear late in the season, which kept him out of the Club World Cup, and between their quarter-final and semi-final, suffered a relapse. He is set to be out until mid-September or October, which would hinder him in his plans to fight for his spot. If he does intend to battle Garcia for minutes, the academy product will have at least a month’s headstart on him.