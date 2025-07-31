Jose Mourinho asks Fenerbahce to pursue deal for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are expected to sell at least one first team player in the coming weeks, now that their squad is at capacity. The arrivals of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras means that Xabi Alonso has 25 senior players at his disposal – and as a result, no more signings can be made until someone goes.

Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are three players that Real Madrid are prepared to part ways with, while there are also doubts about the continuity of Dani Ceballos and Endrick Felipe. Moreover, there could also be chances for Brahim Diaz to depart.

That’s because Fenerbahce have registered their interest in signing Brahim, according to reports in Türkiye (via ED). Jose Mourinho, who managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, has personally asked for the Morocco international to be added to his squad before the end of the summer.

Brahim will be going nowhere this summer

However, Mourinho and Fenerbahce will be out of luck on this one, as it is almost certain that Brahim remains at Real Madrid for at least one more season. It was recently revealed that the 25-year-old has reached an agreement on a new contract, with an announcement expected to come in the next few weeks.

Brahim has been an excellent squad player for Real Madrid since he returned from Milan two summers ago, although it is expected that he will not play as often next season due to the arrival of Franco Mastantuono – as well as the fact that Arda Guler is counted on more by Alonso. Nevertheless, he is not expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.