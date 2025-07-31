Real Madrid confirm agreement with Serie A side for 20-year-old defender

Real Madrid have been focusing on sales in recent weeks, and they have now got another player off the books – thus continuing efforts to raise funds.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been numerous players to have left Real Madrid. Victor Munoz joined Osasuna, Alvaro Rodriguez signed for Elche, while young left-back Rafel Obrador headed to Benfica. And the latest player to be heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu is Jacobo Ramon.

Real Madrid confirmed that Ramon has left the club to join Serie A side Como on a permanent deal, thus ending his 12-year association with Los Blancos.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Como 1907 have reached an agreement for the transfer of our player Jacobo Ramón. Our club thanks him for his work, commitment and dedication during the time he has belonged to Real Madrid, and wishes him and his family all the best in this new stage of his life.”

Real Madrid will have options to re-sign Ramon

Real Madrid will receive €2.5m from Como, while they have retained a sell-on clause. Furthermore, they will have three options to re-sign the 20-year defender, as was confirmed earlier this month. These will come into effect in the summers of 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively – this is similar to the deal that was done in 2024 with the Serie A side for Nico Paz.

Ramon made a couple of appearances towards the latter stages of the 2024-25 domestic campaign, notably scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna. He showed promise during those displays, and if he kicks on at Como, there is every chance that he returns to Real Madrid at some stage in the next three years.

Ramon will almost certainly not be the last La Fabrica talent to leave Real Madrid this summer, and he could also be joined by at least one first team player – Rodrygo Goes is a leading candidate, as are Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.