Player Ratings FC Seoul 3-7 Barcelona: Ferran Torres sharpens his teeth

Barcelona romped to a 7-3 victory over FC Seoul in their second preseason friendly, with 10 goals involved. Hansi Flick started off with a strong team, before making 13 changes in the second half.

Barcelona Player Ratings

First Half: Pedri and Raphinha pick up where they left off

Joan Garcia – 6

Could do little about the two goals he conceded. Came out well on one occasion, and looked comfortable with the one or two passes he made.

Jules Kounde – 7.5

FC Seoul made no progress down Barcelona’s right in the first period. Kounde, fresh off the back of his contract renewal, made some nice runs, and provided what could or perhaps should have been a nice assist for Dani Olmo.

Ronald Araujo – 7

A couple of nice interventions, and was unlucky that his well-time offside trap led to Seoul’s opener.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

His usual self on the ball, did nothing to stand out without in a positive or negative sense without it.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Caught out a couple of times without the ball, but was very active in the opening period getting to the by-line. Unlucky a couple of good crosses didn’t find their target, picked the right options.

Frenkie de Jong – 7

Sharp and swift on the ball, de Jong was well positioned for the most part. Caught out on Seoul’s second.

Pedri – 8

Nothing too flashy, but Pedri continues to be the engineer in Barcelona’s engine room. Always available, always finding his teammates in space.

Lamine Yamal – 7.5

A rating that perhaps takes into account the Lamine Yamal handicap. Scored twice, and the second was magic. Gave the impression he was trying to create highlights most of his 45 minutes though, forcing it and giving the ball away often, including for Seoul’s opener.

One of the greatest shows on Earth pic.twitter.com/QplBSfv6WX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2025

Dani Olmo – 6

Gave a brilliant assist for Lamine Yamal’s second, but was the least sharp of Barcelona’s players. His touch let him down in the box twice in goalscoring positions.

Raphinha – 7

Looked sharp and tenacious, setting the tone for Barcelona. Raphinha is as good with the ball as without it.

Robert Lewandowski – 7.5

Some nice touches, and was in position for the goal – which is his job. Notably active in his pressing and movement, Lewandowski looked sharp, and a couple of good runs weren’t found by teammates.

Second Half: Substitutes in control

Second half line-up for Barcelona🔵🔴 Szczesny

Fort, Christensen, Gerard Martin, Torrents

Casado, Gavi

Bardghji, Fermin, Rashford

Ferran — Football España (@footballespana_) July 31, 2025

Wojciech Szczesny – 7

Was out smartly to save from an errant backpass, and the goal he conceded was a fine finish.

Hector Fort – 4.5

Fort is exciting when he goes forward, but Seoul’s few attacks in the second period all came down his side. Lucas da Silva had the beating of him, and Fort was forced to foul him twice to prevent him getting away.

Andreas Christensen – 7.5

A relaxed performance defensively, that is to say without incident, he was in the right place where needed. His goal was a brilliant finish.

Gerard Martin – 6

Martin has never been the smoothest operator, and he looked a little awkward out of position in central defence, but it was a clean game overall.

Jofre Torrents – 7.5

Neat and tidy for Torrents, who is still building understanding with Marcus Rashford. Played Ferran Torres in well, grabbing an assist for his troubles. Solid defensively.

Gavi – 7.5

Active in the middle, a decent performance made good after a brilliant turn and finish. Did have a tricky headed chance he put wide.

Marc Casado – 7

Quiet on the ball, swiftly on the scene when needed.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Bright going forward, and picked out Gavi on the edge of the box in the lead up to Christensen’s goal. Was very fortunate not to assist a goal for Seoul though, with a loose backpass that required a sharp save from Szczesny.

Fermin Lopez – 7.5

With every passing game, Fermin Lopez looks more and more like he belongs at the very top level. Some neat passes, his movement was good, and he played more a facilitator role, but the game improved for Barcelona when he was involved.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Bright performance again from Rashford, who assisted Torres and is getting into the right places. Overdid one attack, where Torres would have had a hat-trick had Rashford released at the right time, but generally bright.

Ferran Torres – 8.5

Two chances, two goals. The shark does not waste touches, and his ability to sneak past his markers was on show, as was his composure.

Guille Fernandez –

Hard to give a rating from 15 minutes, but picked out his cousin in impressive fashion on the edge of the box.

Toni Fernandez –

Similarly, hard to rate, but did force two saves although he might feel he should have finished the second.