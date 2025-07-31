Nico and Inaki Williams release statement on scam accusations

Athletic Club stars Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have defended their innocence in a public statement, after it emerged that the pair had been cited to testify in a fraud and misappropriation case. The pair confirmed they were under investigation, but said that their consciences were clear.

The brothers have been cited to give testimony on the 27th of January 2026, say Onda Cero, after a legal complaint was submitted by Omnigestion 24 SLU, a company that specialises in the purchase and sale of cars. They have accused the Athletic Club forwards of acquiring a Mercedes AMG E63, which was being sold for €80k, without paying up.

Williams brothers release statement

The paid released a public statement on Thursday, in which they accepted the legal proceedings, but denied any wrongdoing.

After learning through the media of the possible existence of a complaint against us, and after obtaining information, we can confirm that a complaint has been filed against us based on facts that do not correspond to the truth.

In light of this situation, we categorically deny having committed any crime. There is no factual or legal basis to support the allegation of criminal conduct. Furthermore, the complaint filed deliberately conceals and distorts the actual facts that occurred. It is evident that the underlying purpose of this unfounded complaint is to undermine our personal and professional image, seeking to coerce us into making an improper payment.

We fully trust the Spanish judicial system and will actively collaborate in clarifying the facts. We have a profound sense of peace, as we have not committed any illegal act or act contrary to the values that have always guided us, both personally and professionally.

Once this entire process is clarified, we will take appropriate action against all those who have falsely accused us and against those who, knowingly false, have used this information to damage our image and honour.

How did the case come about?

As detailed by OC, the Williams brothers intended to exchange their own Mercedes CLA 45 for the AMG E63, and employed an intermediary in the form of Houssni Talhaoui Ichouyab to complete the deal. Omnigestion allege that the aunt of the brothers Mary Princie Frimpomaah simulated a purchase and sale of the vehicle in order to make it more difficult for them to get back the AMG E63 they had sold.

Upon the exchange, Omnigestion claim that the Williams brothers stopped contact with them, and they were unable to obtain the CLA 45. As noted above, the Williams brothers strenuously deny this to be the case.

Inaki Williams in the headlines

The elder Williams brother was in the headlines earlier this week, after giving a press conference in which he chastised Barcelona for their pursuit of younger brother Nico Williams in the transfer market. He also spoke out against the far right, and commented on become the first black captain of Athletic Club.