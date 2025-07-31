Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez appears to have made up his mind to leave the club this summer, and his destination is on the verge of being clarified. Earlier links to a Serie A giant did not come to fruition, but it does seem as if a move to Italy is on the cards.

Gutierrez and his camp have reportedly decided that it is time to leave Girona this summer after three years, and he was linked to AC Milan earlier in the summer. However the Rossoneri turned their attentions elsewhere, and recently brought in Pervis Estupinan, replacing Theo Hernandez.

Napoli close to agreement for Miguel Gutierrez

However Napoli have now made a move for the 24-year-old, and Matteo Moretto reports that an agreement is nearly over the line between Girona and the Serie A champions. Although an agreement with Gutierrez has not yet been reached, there is optimism that a deal for personal terms can be closed soon, which would see the ex-Real Madrid man pen a five-year deal.

El Nápoles vuelve con fuerza a por Miguel Gutiérrez, lateral izquierdo del Girona. En las últimas horas ha habido nuevos contactos entre las partes y el acuerdo con el Girona es casi total. Al jugador se le ha ofrecido un contrato de cinco años. Falta el acuerdo económico y… pic.twitter.com/gYFyGJSrFJ — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 31, 2025

Real Madrid awaiting financial boost

It is not yet clear how much Napoli will spent on Gutierrez, who still has two years left on his deal. Reportedly there is a €35m release clause in his deal, but Real Madrid will receive 50% of whatever fee Napoli pay as part of the deal that took Gutierrez to Girona for €4m in 2022.

Recovery from surgery

Currently recovering from an ankle problem, Gutierrez was forced to undergo surgery in early July due to a persistent ankle issue just after returning to preseason training. That is due to keep him out for six to eight weeks, meaning he will be back fit in early to mid-September.

Despite battling through injury last season, Gutierrez still made Football España’s team of the season last year, providing a valuable outlet for a struggling Girona side.