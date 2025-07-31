Mixed reports emerge on potential exit for Real Madrid Sporting Director

Real Madrid are having their most active transfer window in a number of summers, with four signings already confirmed. However there is uncertainty over the role of one of the key members of the recruitment operation.

Los Blancos are very much subject to the word of President Florentino Perez, but General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Chief Scout Juni Calafat hold plenty of sway in their transfer business. There has been doubt cast over how much of an impact he has at Valdebebas, but Sporting Director Santiago Solari is in theory one of the five loudest voices at the club, along with the manager.

Solari departure talk

Solari took over as manager on a temporary basis in 2018, but only lasted a matter of months before he was moved upstairs, and Zinedine Zidane returned to the club. Onda Cero (via MD) have reported that Solari is considering moving on from his role at Real Madrid, in a bid to return to management.

The ex-Argentina international was in charge of Castilla before taking charge of the senior side, and then had a spell at Cruz Azul in Mexico, before going back to the Bernabeu in 2022.

Solari exit rumours denied

However just hours later, Cadena Cope denied that this was the case, saying Solari was content with his role at the club and his work. Los Blancos spent €63m on his personal bet in Franco Mastantuono this summer, a player he advocated for, and then negotiated with.

Real Madrid overhaul under Xabi Alonso?

Real Madrid have been far more active this summer, and Alonso is expected to take a much stronger stance on transfer business. Carlo Ancelotti was fairly forgiving when it came to the resources at his disposal, but it has been clear that there was a desire to rebuild the defence this summer. The major debate that Alonso wants to bring in a midfielder, with the club less convinced.