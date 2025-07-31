Hansi Flick conversation crucial in future of major Barcelona sale candidate

Barcelona have not quite hammered in a ‘for sale’ sign in front of Camp Nou, but they have certainly been filtering through information into the local press that they are open for business should the right deal come their way. One of the names that seems to return to the headlines time and again is Ronald Araujo.

It looked as if he was on his way out of Barcelona in January, with Juventus pursuing him, and even after signing a new deal until 2031, speculation over his future this summer continued. In May, Hansi Flick declared that he was counting on Araujo for this coming season, and in June, Araujo said that his intention was to continue at the club. Yet talk of a sale continues to persist, with Barcelona in need of income. On Wednesday, Flick made it clear Araujo was not going anywhere, and Sport say that this is down to two key turning points.

Jonathan Tah decides on Bayern Munich move

Had Araujo left, Barcelona’s plan was to bring in Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, who was out of contract. The Germany international had agreed a deal with Barcelona, but with the Catalan side unable to guarantee they would go through with it, he decided to accept an offer from Bayern Munich in May.

Hansi Flick conversation with Araujo

Meanwhile from the player’s point of view, Araujo no doubt wanted assurances on his role. Flick told Araujo that he valued the fact that he has different attributes to starting pair Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, and sees an important role for him going forward, at which point Araujo decided not to listen to the interest coming his way.

Toni and Guille Fernández are players whom Flick values a lot and they will surely have minutes today. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/IHoU7UVuwF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2025

Rumours about Araujo future

The most recent story about a potential departure speculated that if Araujo believes he might again be in for a reduced role, he could reconsider his future. That might be the case down the line, but it seems unlikely to come before January at the earliest, and likely next summer, with midseason moves generally proving a trickier affair.