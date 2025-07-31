Barcelona continued their pre-season preparations on Thursday with an emphatic 7-3 victory over FC Seoul. A number of players stood out for Hansi Flick’s side, and to no one’s surprise, Lamine Yamal was one of them.

The 18-year-old, playing his second match as Barcelona’s new number 10, scored twice in the first half – his first goals wearing the iconic digit. Both strikes were impressive, and were similar to ones that he has netted over the last two years.

As per Marca, Lamine Yamal spoke post-match on what it meant for him to score for the first time as Barcelona’s number 10. He also took the opportunity to thanks those in attendance in Seoul.

“To be able to score with this shirt and this number is very special. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a child. I’m very happy with the team’s victory. We are very grateful for the support we receive everywhere and we hope that this season will be very successful and we will win many titles.”

Lamine Yamal will be aiming to better his 2024-25 tally

Last season was sensational for Lamine Yamal, as he helped Barcelona win a domestic treble. From an individual perspective, he was a standout performer, registering 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. He will be hoping to better that tally when the new campaign gets underway in just over two weeks’ time.

There is no doubt that Lamine Yamal will continue to be a talismanic figure for Barcelona, and although bearing the number 10 on his back is a massive responsibility that will add more pressure, he has shown that scrutiny makes him thrive. The Catalans will hope that he continues to go from strength to strength, and the upcoming season will afford him the chance to do exactly that.