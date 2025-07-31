Barcelona €2m away from sealing agreement for 19-year-old forward

Barcelona are aware that funds need to be raised in order for their new signings to be registered with La Liga for the 2025-26 season, and having already brought in funds via numerous exits, there could be more on the way.

Last week, Jan Virgili was left out of Barcelona’s squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, despite having impressed during first team training. Having understood that he would be playing with Barca Atleti for the 2025-26 campaign, he has communicated his desire to leave.

And upon that decision being made, he has attracted strong interest – particularly from Mallorca. A deal has been discussed, with Barcelona open to selling the 19-year-old winger. However, an agreement has yet to be reached.

As per Sport, Barcelona are asking for €4m to sell Virgili, while also demanding that they retain a 50% sell-on clause. Mallorca have accepted the latter, but at this stage, they are also prepared to reach €2m.

Why are Mallorca only prepared to pay €2m?

Mallorca have already signed Pablo Torre from Barcelona this summer, having paid €5m on that occasion. They do not believe that Virgili is worth €4m, given that he has never played in La Liga, and has only made 17 appearances in the First Federation with Barca Atletic. But they do believe in his potential, which is why they are willing to pay €2m.

Mallorca would also be open to a loan for Virgili, and they have previously proposed this. However, Barcelona are prioritising a sale due to their need to raise funds, so for now, this option is not on the table.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement between Barcelona and Mallorca can be reached. It’s been reported that Saudi Arabia are also interested in Virgili, so this could put the latter under pressure during negotiations.