“I’m going to” – Frenkie de Jong confirms Barcelona contract plans

Barcelona are not expected to sign any more first team players this summer, but their sporting department will still be very busy. Sales are needed in order for the new additions to be registered with La Liga, while there is plans for current stars to be offered new contracts – and among them is Frenkie de Jong.

Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are both in the final stages of extending their respective stays in Catalonia, and while de Jong is further behind, there is confidence that he will end up signing a new contract. However, there are some doubts that have crept in, given that he has less than 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

It’s been reported that an agreement in principle has already been reached, with the idea being for de Jong to sign on until 2028. And the man himself has now confirmed his intention to renew, as per MD.

“I haven’t renewed yet because otherwise you would have seen it already. But I’m very happy at Barça and what Barça know with me, so in the end I’m going to renew.”

Renewing de Jong would be excellent business

12 months ago, it had been taken for granted that de Jong would leave Barcelona at some stage before 2026. However, he has turned his fortunes around since the start of 2025, and he has shown just how important a player he is for Hansi Flick.

Despite being a member of Flick’s gala XI, there is a chance that de Jong does not play as often during the 2025-26 campaign as he did during the second half of last season. Marc Casado remains his competition, but both will now also have to contend with Marc Bernal, who is expected to make his return from an ACL injury in the coming weeks.