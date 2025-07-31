Barcelona confident in Marc-Andre ter Stegen sign-off on injury report

Barcelona once again find themselves at the whims of their salary limit this summer in their attempt to add new players to the playing squad. Last summer saw new signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered due to the emergency injury rule, activated after Andreas Christensen was ruled out. Once again Barcelona look as if they will turn to the rule.

This time it would be to register new goalkeeper Joan Garcia, signed for €25m from rivals Espanyol. Captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone back surgery this week, and is set to be ruled out for around four months, although the German goalkeeper has disputed that himself.

Breaking: Eric García is set to renew at Barcelona until 2030. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 31, 2025

Barcelona expect ter Stegen to co-operate

It has been highlighted that ter Stegen must sign off on the submission of his medical report to La Liga in order for the injury rule to be activated. However Alex Pintanel has tweeted out that the Blaugrana are confident that ter Stegen will not cause further problems. Barcelona will only be able to use 50% of ter Stegen’s salary limit cost to register Garcia if it is less than five months, and they can only use the space towards a goalkeeper.

👇 El Barça confia que Ter Stegen autoritzi a enviar la informació mèdica a la Lliga. En donem més detalls a les 22:30 al Tu diràs. https://t.co/Y1x6oCdeLz — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) July 30, 2025

Confidence over player registrations

Pintanel goes on to explain that Barcelona are confident of registering all of their new additions, Garcia, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji (although he could be registered with Barca Atletic), before their first Liga game against RCD Mallorca on the 16th of August.

‼️ Explicat ahir al Tu diràs. ✅ El Barça creu que podrà inscriure tots els jugadors abans de la primera jornada de Lliga davant del Mallorca (16 d’agost). — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) July 31, 2025

This has been expressed by Vice-President Rafa Yuste to Sport in recent weeks too, but Barcelona fans would be justified in their scepticism.

“I’m going to talk to Deco. He’s made some important deals, and we’re very optimistic about signing players. Everything’s almost here. Rules sometimes change precipitously, but I’m optimistic. The commercial department is working with new sponsors. We’re now finalising possible additional revenue streams.”

Barcelona income this summer

Barcelona recently announced a fresh sponsorship deal with DR Congo, which is expected to add €10-11m per season to their accounts. In addition, they have recouped €23m from the sales of Pau Victor, Alex Valle and Pablo Torre, in addition to saving on Clement Lenglet’s wages. A sell-on fee in Jean-Clair Todibo’s contract takes that total to around €42m this summer.