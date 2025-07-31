Barcelona star Ansu Fati suffers new setback during Monaco loan spell

Ansu Fati is seeking to revitalise his career at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, having had a difficult few years at Barcelona. However, it appears that usual struggles have followed the 22-year-old.

Fati left Barcelona to join Monaco exactly one month ago, but having been at his new club for that period of time, he has yet to make an appearance during any of their friendly matches. And it appears that it will be the case for their remaining fixtures.

As per Sport, Monaco head coach Adi Hütter has revealed that Fati is on a specific program, which the club hopes will ensure that he is at 100% for the vast majority of the 2025-26 season. However, there is a chance that he misses the start of the new campaign because of this.

“I want him to return as soon as possible, but as we said at the beginning of the season, we have to be careful with Ansu. We have to get him in tune. It doesn’t make sense for him to return to the pitch as soon as possible only to get injured or have problems. We are doing everything possible for him. I’m happy with the current squad and we’ll see when Ansu returns, and Paul (Pogba) too.

“It can be complicated. I think that in ten or fifteen days he will be more present in training. For now, he is evaluating his treatment. Little by little, we hope to be able to bring him closer to the team. He knows football and is a high-level player. We have to get him in shape so that he can play good football while respecting our principles.”

The 2025-26 season is absolutely vital for Fati

Monaco have the option to buy Fati next summer, but if he continues to struggle with injuries, he would almost certainly return to Barcelona – where he would still not be counted on. In this regard, the next 10 months are absolutely crucial for the La Masa graduate.