“Happiest man in the world” – Atletico Madrid present two defender signings

Atletico Madrid have been very busy this summer, with eight signings having officially been made for Diego Simeone’s squad. The two latest additions are Marc Pubill and David Hancko, and on Thursday, they were presented to the media.

Hancko, who joined from Feyenoord last week, revealed his excitement at joining Atleti during the press conference, as per Diario AS. He also opened up on his failed move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano 12 months ago.

“I’m very happy to be able to be part of a club like this. I have worked for a long time for it, I would never have imagined being able to play here. The first week has been perfect and I want to join the team as quickly as possible. This stadium is incredible, we lost that game (with Feyenoord), but I scored a goal and it was a dream to play in the Champions League and the memories of that game are sad because of the defeat, but I am very happy to repeat the experience in this stadium.

“That offer was there, but I think it ended as I wanted, and it was last year. Atlético entered this very definitively and there was no question there, we tried to help the club with my agents so that it was done as quickly as possible. Atletico was the first choice, we wanted to come to Madrid and I’m very happy to have achieved it.”

Pubill, who arrived from Almeria, was equally as enthusiastic about moving the move to Atleti, and he expects to achieve great things in the years to come.

“As soon as the opportunity arose I had no doubt about signing for a team like Atletico. When the call came up, it made me the happiest man in the world. I am coming here to win and lift titles. I had more options, but as soon as this one came up I had no doubts. I talked to my agents because it was the one I really wanted. Without a doubt, signing for a club like this is very exciting for me.

“It’s a moment of great enthusiasm, I’m fulfilling a dream, I’m really looking forward to the start of the league. I come to enjoy, help and everyone’s goal is to win titles, let’s go for that. I am here to help and contribute. Based on work and what the coach asks of me, I’m here for whatever he wants. Simeone is as I imagined him, I have always admired him a lot. He is very hardworking, demanding, it is a step forward in my career and I come here to fulfil a dream.”