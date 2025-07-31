Alexander Isak
Premier League forward Alexander Isak is perhaps the most coveted number nine in the game this summer, with the Swede seemingly keen on a move to Liverpool. While Newcastle United are on their preseason tour in South Korea.

The Magpies have been adamant that Isak is not for sale, and intended on making him one of the best-paid players in the world, but contract talks were halted earlier this year. All the same, Isak has three years left on his deal, and Newcastle are very much in a good negotiating position.

Isak training at Real Sociedad

In news first reported by Diario Vasco, Isak is currently training at the Zubieta training facilities in Donostia-San Sebastian, home of his former club Real Sociedad. The 25-year-old has been seen with a personal trainer in the Basque Country, despite rumours that he had gone AWOL and was in his native Sweden.

Newcastle United aware of Isak absence

Since, Sky Sports News have reported that Newcastle are aware of Isak’s location and activities. It is not yet clear if he has permission to do so, and the word is that Isak has a light thigh injury which he is recovering from, although it is certainly an obscure matter.

The other injured players at Newcastle have traveled with Eddie Howe’s squad, while Isak has remained behind, as he looks to force through a move to Liverpool. La Real will receive 10% of any profit Newcastle make on Isak’s sale, having spent €70m on the Swedish forward.

Isak and Gyokeres off the market?

A series of clubs were pursuing number nines this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres making a big-money move to Arsenal. Victor Osimhen has agreed a deal to remain with Galatasaray, while Isak seems to be set on a move to Liverpool. If it goes through, a number of top strikers will be off the market.

