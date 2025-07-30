Xabi Alonso has shape and surprise starter in mind for Real Madrid

While all signs indicated that Xabi Alonso would have preferred to begin his Real Madrid tenure after the Club World Cup, the Basque manager did at least get a good look at his side before the summer break. It might have done some damage in the form of a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but it has allowed him to speed up the planning process.

Los Blancos moved between a 4-3-3 and a 5-3-2 formation under Alonso in the USA, and while the ex-Bayer Leverkusen coach has made it clear that he will be flexible, his plan is to change shape again come next season. Diario AS explain that Alonso is weighing up a 4-2-3-1 formation, in which Aurelien Tchouameni will drop into the backline to make five at times, something he began doing at the Club World Cup.

Franco Mastantuono set for starting role

Perhaps the bigger news though is that new signing Franco Mastantuono is set for a starting role under Alonso. The River Plate starlet will arrive for €63m in August, and Alonso is planning for his adaptation period to come on the pitch. Within that 4-2-3-1, Mastantuono will move inside from the right side of that three behind a striker.

The Argentina international is also likely to start ahead of Arda Guler in the pecking order too, although Jude Bellingham will be out of action until October after shoulder surgery. A strong show of faith from Alonso.

Short adaptation period for Mastantuono

Mastantuono cannot officially sign for Los Blancos until he is 18, and so will not train with his new side until the 14th of August. This weekend he will arrive in the Spanish capital, and begin his own personal preseason, as he adapts to life off the pitch in season.

With Real Madrid first in action against Osasuna on the 19th of August, Mastantuono will only have four training sessions before Alonso’s debut as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Other additions to Real Madrid

It appears Mastantuono will follow suit with the rest of Real Madrid’s additions. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were starters from the off under Alonso at the Club World Cup, while left-back Alvaro Carreras is also poised to begin the season as the first-choice left-back. It seems there will be a minimum of four new faces in Alonso’s starting XI.