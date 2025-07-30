Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sidestepped the issue of the club captain, amid speculation that Marc-Andre ter Stegen may not remain in the position next season. The 33-year-old has declared that the relationship with the club is good, but there appears to be an ongoing rift between ter Stegen and the club, who are keen to see him leave.

There have been reports that Barcelona could remove the captaincy from ter Stegen, unhappy with his actions in recent months. Meanwhile ter Stegen is unhappy at the club’s attempts to oust him, and the leaking of stories about his character. Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s second preseason friendly against FC Seoul, Flick was asked whether ter Stegen would remain captain.

“The team always decides the captains, as has been the case in the past. Usually two weeks before the start of the season,” Flick told the press.

Marcus Rashford, Dro and training conditions in South Korea

Meanwhile on their new attacking signing, Flick explained “Rashford has a lot of quality, we hope he can prove it this season.”

The emerging headline from their win over Vissel Kobe was the impact of young midfielder Dro Fernandez, who scored their third goal. The 17-year-old is set to play for Barca Atletic this season.

The plan is for Dro to rotate between the first team and Barça Atlètic next season. Barça are aware he has the qualities for the first team, and know they'll have to upgrade his contract if he continues like this. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 30, 2025

“Dro already trained with us at the end of last season. He’s a great player and still has room for improvement. Congratulations to La Masia for the work they’re doing.”

Flick has also been forced to adjust their training schedule and reduce their workload due to the heat in South Korea.

“We’re happy. We’ve had a great reception from the fans. The players are working well, and it’s not easy because it’s so hot.”

Barcelona captaincy debate

Barcelona captains have generally been chosen based on their time at the club, but after Flick opened it up to a vote, Pedri, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo joined Frenkie de Jong and ter Stegen as captains. There has been some suggestion that Flick himself could vote this year, which based on his response, is an election that will take place this weekend or next week.