Saudi Arabia to offer Barcelona forward €20m per season contract

Barcelona are keen to secure at least one significant sale this summer in order to ease their salary limit woes, and a number of names have been cited as potential departures. As tends to happen, Saudi Arabia have emerged as a potential solution for the Blaugrana.

Last summer Hansi Flick persuaded Raphinha to stay at the club, but Saudi Arabia were to be his destination in a big-money move, one which would have eased their financial issues. Franck Kessie had left the club for €12.5m the summer before. Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen have both been linked with a move to the Middle East, with the latest being Robert Lewandowski for a second summer in a row.

Flick: "Dro? He already trained with us at the end of last season and that's why he's here. He's a great talent and once again La Masia did a fantastic job. I'm grateful that I have so many players and so much quality in midfield." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 30, 2025

Saudi Arabia willing to pay big for Ferran Torres

According to Jijantes, Saudi Arabia are also thinking about a move for Ferran Torres. They would be willing to pay Torres €20m per year on a three-year deal, and were willing to meet whatever Barcelona’s asking price would be. Torres has so far been reluctant to leave the club, amid links to the Premier League.

📺 DIRECTO @JijantesFC 💣💰 En Arabia valoran fichar a Ferran Torres. 60 millones de euros en tres años. El equipo pagaría lo que pide el Barça 🇸🇦 ❌ Jan Virgili rechazó menos de 20M en 4 años de Arabia porque su sueño era jugar en el Barça 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/KZteh2u0e8 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 30, 2025

Jan Virgili has rejected Saudi Arabia

Former Barcelona forward Jean-Marie Dongou also explains that 18-year-old winger Jan Virgili was also a target for Saudi Arabia. Virgili, who only penned his first senior deal this season until 2027, could have earned a little under €20m across four years, but turned down the offer in order to try and make it at Barcelona.

Certainly there were reports that Virgili was receiving approaches from Saudi Arabia in January, when then Barca Atletic starlets Unai Hernandez and Pau Prim also agreed deals to move to the Middle East. Virgili looks as if he may now be on his way out of the club, with RCD Mallorca interested in signing him. Given the salary limit issues, which so far have Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford unregistered, Barcelona are open to a sale for Virgili.