Saudi Arabia enquire about Barcelona star – club open to offer

Barcelona once again find themselves in a situation of need regarding their salary limit, and it is no surprise to see a number of their players linked with exits. The latest is Robert Lewandowski. The 36-year-old has a year remaining on his deal after reaching an agreement to extend his contract in spring, and thus far has maintained that he intends to see it out.

According to MD, Saudi Arabia have taken an interest in Lewandowski again. Ever since Barcelona’s salary limit issues, this has been a common theme, with the Polish striker the highest-paid Barcelona star alongside Frenkie de Jong, and due to his age, not part of their long-term plans.

Barcelona stance on Lewandowski future

As things stand, Barcelona are planning to have Lewandowski in their squad next season, and in theory, he would be their starting number nine going into the year. Nevertheless, should Lewandowski ask for a move, the club would be open to it, albeit they would demand a transfer fee.

It is also noted that the Saudi transfer window does not end until the 23rd of September, well after the 1st of September deadline in Spain. This season, with the addition of Marcus Rashford, Barcelona also have more alternatives through the middle, with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres also seen as options through the middle.

Lewandowski has no intention of moving

The latest update from Lewandowski himself is that he is keen to play for Barcelona next season. On multiple occasions, he has stated that he feels he has multiple years at the top level left in him, and Lewandowski was their top scorer last season with 42 goals. It appears Saudi Arabia would have to tempt him with a mind-boggling offer for the situation to change.

Hansi Flick: "I'm very happy. We've had a very warm welcome here in South Korea." pic.twitter.com/NRDDzOVD4v — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 30, 2025

Barcelona leave door open to exits

It has not gone unnoticed that a number of Barcelona players have been touted on the market over the last two months, and the same outlet say that the club are not ruling out exits in the final stages of the transfer window. They mention Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez as players that could receive interest, and more often than not, stories emerging about all five leaving have come from Catalonia.