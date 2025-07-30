Real Madrid are gearing up for the 2025-26 campaign, which will be their first season with Xabi Alonso as head coach. Fans already got a taster during the Club World Cup, although it is expected that the ex-Bayer Leverkusen manager will be able to give a more defined example of his style of play over the coming months.

New signings Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras are expected to be regular starters for Alonso, but there is more uncertainty about Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old, who will not officially join Real Madrid until his 18th birthday in mid-August, is less certain to see a lot of action, given the competition that he will face as an attacking player.

However, Alonso and Real Madrid are clear that Mastantuono is arriving to be an important player, as per Diario AS. The Argentina international is recognised as a top talent, and the idea is for him to see plenty of minutes – although he will be integrated slowly due to his late arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono stance is not good news for Rodrygo

Depending on the system that Alonso uses in his first season as Real Madrid head coach, it could be that Mastantuono starts regularly in a right wing role – which looks like being the case as things stand. But even if it is not, his presence means that Rodrygo Goes would have even less prominence at the club.

Rodrygo has been strongly linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent weeks, and the Premier League is his most likely destination. It would be wise for the 24-year-old to leave now, as his sale would generate funds, and also ensure that Alonso has a nice balance of players for the attacking positions in his squad.