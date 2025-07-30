Real Madrid are currently focusing on sales, and one player that could leave before the end of the summer transfer window is Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old appears to be far down the pecking order for head coach Xabi Alonso, and that could only get worse once Franco Mastantuono joins in the next couple of weeks.

The last six months have been very difficult for Rodrygo, whose performance levels have not been up to standard. And during the recent Club World Cup, he started only once (vs Al Hilal), which made it clear that Alonso does not cover him to be as important as Carlo Ancelotti saw him previously.

Because of this, a move away is very possible. Real Madrid are open to selling, and there are clubs that are interested – among them are Premier League champions Liverpool. However, Rodrygo could instead make the move to London.

As reported by TBR Football (via CaughtOffside), Rodrygo is said to be interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur, who are on the lookout for a new left winger due to the expected departure of Son Heung-min.

Real Madrid have Rodrygo asking price in mind

According to the report, Real Madrid would want £70m to sell Rodrygo, which is an amount that Spurs would be able to pay – given that they were willing to pay close to this for Morgan Gibbs-White, whose transfer recently fell through.

It does fell like the right time for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid, especially given that he will not be able to play in his preferred left winger position. He would be able to do this at Spurs, where he would be a talismanic figure. In this regard, it could be the perfect destination for him to showcase his skills – but for now, a deal is not very far advanced.