Real Madrid receive offer from Newcastle United for back-up option

Real Madrid have made it seemingly as good as public that they will not be making further signings unless there are sales first. It appears that back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be allowed to depart the club though.

Lunin is now two years removed from a superb run in the side in the convalescence of Thibaut Courtois, in which he guided Real Madrid to the Champions League final, and the Liga title. Yet after being dropped for the final, and with just a year left on his deal at the time, there were significant rumours about a potential departure from the club. Lunin ended up extending his deal until 2030, but he remains on shortlists around Europe.

Newcastle United make bid for Andriy Lunin

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle United have made a loan offer for Lunin, and were willing to pay €3m for his services this season. However Los Blancos rejected the bid immediately, and have told Newcastle that he is neither for sale, nor available for a loan deal.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen at the goalkeeping position, but Real Madrid want Lunin as a back-up, and he has so far vowed to battle on for the number one spot with Thibaut Courtois.

Manchester United also interested in Lunin

Their information is that Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Lunin, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months. Previous reports have noted that Los Blancos would consider an offer in excess of €20m for Lunin, but it is possible that their perspective has changed.

Change of stance from Real Madrid?

The word last summer was that if an offer of the right money and from the right team came in for Lunin, both sides would shake hands and move on. Lunin made 14 appearances last season, and while Courtois is set to extend his Real Madrid deal, he has not been injury-free over the last few seasons, and it is possible that Los Blancos want a strong option in case the Belgian suffers further issues.