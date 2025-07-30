Liverpool owners open talks for €116m deal with La Liga club

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are moving ahead with plans to purchase a second club in Spain. Getafe are the club in question, and it seems talks are moving in the right direction.

That is according to The Athletic, who say that Getafe President and owner Angel Torres was not being entirely honest earlier this month, when he declared that the club was not up for sale, and that his exit was ‘a long way off’. Los Azulones have long been talked about as a potential change of ownership, with links to FSG the most recent.

Getafe owner drops asking price

FSG have reportedly built up a good relationship with Torres during talks, and having previously set an asking price of €185m, he would now be willing to do business around €116m. That said, Torres is keen to complete the renovation work at the Coliseum, which is due to be completed in 2028, with the training ground receiving a makeover and the stadium roof being extended all the way around the ground.

Liverpool keen to expand football portfolio

Liverpool have been in talks with Malaga and Bordeaux over the past year about a potential takeover too, amongst others, but FSG seemed to have turned their attentions towards Getafe. No timeline is given for a potential agreement. The Athletic also mention that when Michael Edwards was appointed as Chief Football Executive in 2024, a commitment to acquire another club was mentioned.

Why would FSG and Liverpool invest in Getafe?

While Getafe are at times referred to as the ugly sibling of Madrid’s more glamorous clubs, players moving there benefit from good training facilities, and the club can attract players to live in the Spanish capital. Los Azulones have become a fixture in La Liga, with several forays into Europe, offering stability too, despite lacking significant investment.