Ex-Barcelona forward hospitalised after dog bite to ‘genital area’

Former Barcelona, Getafe and Celta Vigo forward Carles Perez was taken to hospital on Wednesday after suffering significant injuries from a dog attack. The 27-year-old recently joined Aris Salonika on loan from Celta this summer.

Various Greek outlets have covered the story, but Diario AS have now confirmed that Perez is not in critical condition, in spite of several reports claiming as such. They have confirmed information from PrimeSport explaining that Perez was walking his dog when the incident occurred.

Perez tried to separate dog fight

Perez was out walking his own dog in the Thermi area of Salonika, when another dog attacked his own. The winger tried to intervene, but upon doing so received a series of injuries from the attacking dog, including severe cuts in the genital area. Perez was taken to hospital in the aftermath, and examined. He has since been returned home after surgery was ruled out, but his recovery will be closely observed in the coming days.

Fresh move for Perez this summer

Perez had only joined Aris a little under three weeks ago on loan, following a spell at Getafe last season. Perez made his debut last week in a 2-1 defeat to Araz-Nakhchivan in the Conference League qualifiers. Aris are due to compete in the home leg on Thursday evening as they seek to turn things around, but it appears Perez will be out of that clash.

Journeyman career of late

After leaving Barcelona for AS Roma, he spent two seasons in the Italian capital before joining Celta on loan. A move that was made permanent in 2023, but last summer Perez joined Getafe for another loan spell. This summer he headed to Aris Salonika on another loan, but the Greek side have an option to buy on Perez, who is out of contract with Celta in 2027.