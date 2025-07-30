Bayern Munich announce signing of Barcelona’s top target

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Luis Diaz on a four-year deal from Liverpool. The Colombian winger was Barcelona’s top priority for the summer transfer market, but the Blaugrana dropped out of the race due to the price of the deal.

Director of Football Deco was advocating for the signing of Diaz last summer, and he was identified as their top choice to strengthen their forward line. Despite attempts to sign Nico Williams in both summers too, this year Diaz was the one Barcelona felt would add the most to their attack.

Bayern Munich spend in excess of €70m on Diaz

Liverpool were reluctant to negotiate with Barcelona for Diaz, as confirmed by President Joan Laporta, due to unhappiness with previous deals with the Catalan giants. In June, Barcelona made an approach for Diaz, but were rejected by Liverpool.

According to Diario AS, Bayern have spent €70 on Diaz, with the potential for the cost to rise a further €5m, depending on what objectives are met – they say that these objectives are easy to meet. Barcelona had originally budgeted a maximum of €60m in terms of a fixed fee, although there are doubts over their ability to register players currently. Diaz is set to earn €14m gross per annum, almost tripling his salary at Liverpool.

Diaz delighted to join Bayern

The 28-year-old winger was said to be keen on a move to Barcelona, but ended up asking Liverpool to negotiate with Bayern this summer. He had the following to say upon joining Bayern.

“I’m very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character. My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team.”