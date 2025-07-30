Barcelona star announces new five-year contract

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde will be remaining at the club for some time yet, after announcing a new contract at the club. The French defender revealed as much to the press in South Korea.

Reports of an agreement on a new contract emerged last week, and it was reported that the intention had been to announce the deal before leaving for their preseason tour of Asia. However the arrival of Marcus Rashford altered the club’s timing, and the deal will now be made official on their return.

Kounde confirms new deal until 2030

“Everything is ready to renew until 2030 when we return to Barcelona. It was fast,” he told Marca, following Barcelona’s training session on Wednesday in Seoul.

“The club and I had the same idea of staying. I’m very happy, I feel comfortable with the team, with the ambition, and I’m very grateful to be at an institution where we fight for every title every year. I had no intention of leaving.”

‘I’ll always feel more comfortable as a centre-back’ – Kounde

Next season the plan is for Kounde to continue as Barcelona’s first-choice right-back. In the past, this has been described as a dealbreaker for Kounde, who prefers to play in central defence, and before last season, was angling for a return to the middle of the pitch. Yet under Flick, Kounde said he was content there.

“Nothing is set in stone in football,” he laughed. “I’m only 26, and it’s true that I’ve been playing full-back. I hope to take a step forward this year. I’m always available to the coach; he knows I can play in both positions. I’ll always feel more like a centre-back, because I was trained as one, but I’m happy.”

Kounde reacts to ter Stegen injury and captaincy

Meanwhile captain and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the focus of the headlines, with talk of a departure and potentially losing his leadership position following him around. The 33-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday, and is set to be out for the next four months. Kounde had the following to say on the matter.

“He’s not with us right now, and it’s not a topic we’re discussing. We know it’s a difficult situation for him, as a teammate and as a person. The question of the captaincy isn’t one for me, it’s for the manager and depends on what the club wants to do.”