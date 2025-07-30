Lamine Yamal has had a sensational start to his career, and he has quickly become one of the most important players at Barcelona. At 18, he is also considered to be one of the best youngsters in world football, although he has a rival.

Over the last 12 months, Desire Doue has had a stark rise to stardom. He was a big part of the Paris Saint-Germain side that won their first Champions League title last season, and across all competitions, he registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 61 appearances for the French giants.

Because of their similar play styles, Lamine Yamal and Doue have often been compared. The latter reacted to the debate a few months ago, and while he refused to be drawn too much on the matter at that time, he has made a more definitive statement now.

As per Marca, a fan recently asked Doue about who is better between him and Lamine Yamal, and his response was emphatic.

“Very good question! It’s me!”

Lamine Yamal has not issued a response

As of yet, Lamine Yamal has not spoken publicly on Doue’s comments, nor the debate itself. Currently, he is in South Korea with the rest of his Barcelona teammates, as they continue preparations for the start of the 2025-26 season, which gets underway in just over two weeks’ time.

Nowadays, there is regular debate on player comparisons – especially on social media. In this particular one, Lamine Yamal will have many backers, and this will also be the case for Doue, who is still only 20 years of age himself. The two of them are expected to continue taking the football world by storm for much of the next decade, and if they do, it will be a joy to watch for everyone that gets to see.