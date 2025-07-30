The 2025-26 season starts in just over two weeks’ time, but Barcelona still do not know whether they will be at the Spotify Camp Nou for their opening home fixture of the campaign, which is scheduled to be against Valencia in mid-September.

Barcelona are hoping to make their return to the iconic stadium for that match, but right now, it is far from certain that this will be the case. They had pencilled in a return for the Joan Gamper Trophy, which takes place a week before the new season starts, but they were forced to scrap those plans.

In the event that Barcelona cannot face Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou, it has been reported that they have lined up the Estadi Johan Cruyff as a backup venue. However, they will not be able to play here, as per MD.

La Liga rules state that a match can be only be played in a Category 1 or Category 2 stadium, whereas the Estadi John Cruyff is a Category 3. It only has a capacity of 6000, and although extra seats can be added, Barcelona have no plans to do this.

Barcelona have alternative venue in mind

If it comes to fruition that Barcelona cannot play against Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou, the plan is for a return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – where the first team has played for the last two years. The match, which will be played on the 14th or 15th of September, should be able to played there, despite a Post Malone concert being scheduled for earlier that week.

The entire debacle with the Spotify Camp Nou has been a very poor look for all involved. Barcelona had hoped to be back in November 2024, but now they are chances for their return to be delayed by a total of 11 months – which is a disaster given their current financial climate.