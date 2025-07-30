Atletico Madrid near €40m mark in sales as ninth exit is confirmed

Atletico Madrid and Flamengo have both confirmed a deal for winger Samuel Lino, with the 25-year-old Brazilian returning home to join statistically the biggest club in Brazil. Lino has signed a four-year deal with Flamengo, following two mixed years with Los Colchoneros.

Lino joined Atletico for €6.5m from Gil Vicente three years ago, and spent his first season in Spain on loan at Valencia. A strong first campaign resulted in a return to the Metropolitano, and in his first year at Atletico, he excelled, earning a spot as a game-changer off the bench. In his second season, Lino battled with Conor Gallagher for a spot on the left of midfield, but was hurt by the fact that he was playing in a four rather than a five in midfield. In total, he played 93 games, scoring 12 goals and giving 16 assists.

Details of Samuel Lino deal

The deal will cost Flamengo €22m, plus €3m in variables say Marca. It is not clear whether Atletico have paid out the sell-on fee percentage due to Gil Vicente, which was valued at 20%, and would amound to €4.4m. In total, it would represent a €15.5m profit for Atletico, which would drop to €11.1m if they are still due to Gil Vicente money. Lino is set to earn nearly €5m per annum at Flamengo.

Next steps for Atletico Madrid

It takes Atletico’s total sales for the summer to €38m, not including variables, and Lino makes it nine exists for the summer. That does not include the €11-14m that Rodrigo de Paul will bring in once his loan move to Inter Miami is made permanent. Thus far Lino has made Atletico the most money, bringing in more than both Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa put together.

The next to follow Lino is likely to be Thomas Lemar, who has reportedly agreed a move to Girona. Both the exits of the Brazilian and the Frenchman are seen as key for Los Rojiblancos to complete their next signing, which if all goes to plan will be Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot.