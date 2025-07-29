Spain-England Euro 2025 final beats TV record for women’s football

Spain fell short of Euro 2025 glory in tragic fashion on Sunday night, with England coming out the victors in a penalty shootout after two inspired saves by Hannah Hampton. La Roja seemed in shock after their defeat, and it also had its impact on the rest of the nation.

Going into the match, Spain were heavy favourites, and dominated the first half, taking the lead through Mariona Caldentey. England adapted in the second half, and levelled things up through Alessia Russo, and although the world champions had more of the game through the latter stages and extra time, could not finish their chances before the fatal penalty shootout, as England battled on.

Spain-England sets TV record for women’s game

The final was broadcast on terrestrial TV, with La 1 showing the entire match. As reported by Cadena Cope, the viewership for the match was a record for women’s football, with a 6.408 million people tuning in. The audience peak was during the penalty shootout, one of the most watched sequences in Spain this year, with 6.187 million people glued to the screen.

During the 90 minutes, the average was 4.134 million viewers, with an audience share of 42%, which increased to 5.263 million and a share of 52.4% during extra time.

Montse Tome future in doubt

Given Spain’s abundance of talent, many expected them to get over the line, and failure to do so has put manager Montse Tome’s position in doubt. The same outlet explains that there were those within the RFEF who had all but decided to move on from Tome before the tournament, and there is now less certainty. At any rate, the matter is being discussed by the Federation, and on Tome’s return from holidays, they will touch base with her. It is said that if they do move on from Tome, the RFEF have a replacement in mind.