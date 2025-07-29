Revealed: Frenkie de Jong’s new deal to take Dutchman into thirties

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong completed one of the more impressive U-turns on his future last season, finally convincing the management at the club and the majority of the fans that he was worth his spot in the side. The 28-year-old is into the last year of his contract, but is expected to sign a new deal.

This time last year there were doubts about his future, and after a succession of ankle issues and some questionable form, by January it looked a given that de Jong would be leaving the club this summer or next. Working his way back to fitness and into the line-up though, de Jong ended up playing a crucial role in their season.

Barcelona want to hand de Jong three-year deal

The new deal will be three years in length say MD, taking de Jong until the age of 31 and 2028. The Dutch international is thought to have agreed to have reduced wages, with an agreement in principle already struck. If de Jong meets a series of objectives, then he can extend his deal until 2029.

Barcelona waiting for de Jong to change agents

Multiple reports have said that de Jong is in the process of terminating his relationship with agent Ali Dursun, and once he does, Barcelona will make an official offer for Dutchman. However this has now been the case for some time, and that switch looks more complicated than first assumed.

De Jong’s deal: The right length?

There is a strong argument, if Barcelona are to extend de Jong, that this is the right length of deal for all involved. It allows the Blaugrana to lock down one of their primary talents, and likely for his best years, if de Jong stays fit. For de Jong, it gives him some security, and shows he is valued, but also allows him to get out of the deal should he desire, in all likelihood from next season.