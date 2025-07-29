Real Sociedad in talks with Wolves as they close in on two big moves

Real Sociedad have had a quiet summer since some major departures, but finally look to be getting going in the transfer market. They are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Portugal international Goncalo Guedes.

According to Matteo Moretto, Real Sociedad and Wolves are in advanced talks for Guedes, who played a bit-part role for the Midlands side last year. It is not yet clear whether it would be a loan deal or a permanent move – Guedes has two years of the five-year contract he signed remaining, but last year was just the second that he had spent at Molineux.

Real Sociedad y Wolverhampton están en conversaciones avanzadas para el traspaso de Gonçalo Guedes. En las próximas horas habrá contactos entre las partes para ver si la operación puede salir adelante. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 28, 2025

Real Sociedad move for Olympique Lyon defender

In addition to a move for Guedes, La Real have also made a move for Olympique Lyon defender Duje Caleta-Car. The Croatian international is on the verge of joining Real Sociedad say Marca, with the deal being a loan move with the Basque side paying his salary. They will also have an option to buy Caleta-Car for €3m at the end of the season.

Caleta-Car to arrive as Nayef Aguerd replacement

There had been some suggestion that Nayef Aguerd, who was at the Reale Arena for a successful loan spell last season, could be heading back to Gipuzkoa. However it appears that they have been priced out of a move, and have gone for Caleta-Car instead. After spells at Olympique Marseille and Southampton, Caleta-Car joined Lyon for €3.6m last summer, making 28 appearances as an alternative option. He will add experience and physical power to the La Real backline.

Proven talent in La Liga with Guedes

Meanwhile Guedes would be a proven option in the final third for Real Sociedad. Last season he played just 1,286 minutes split over 33 appearances for Wolves. He scored five goals and gave five assists, but has shown in the past at Valencia that he can be a protagonist in La Liga. Now at 28, Real Sociedad will be hoping for production in the final third which they lacked last season.